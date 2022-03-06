Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

