Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

