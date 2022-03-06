Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

