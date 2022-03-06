Marc Taxay Sells 9,621 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40.

ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

