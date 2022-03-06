Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

