Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MPX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

