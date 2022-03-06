Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MPX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
