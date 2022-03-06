Mark Bridgeman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £112,050 ($150,342.14).

Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 741 ($9.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 803.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 786.12. Law Debenture Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 696 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 834.32 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

