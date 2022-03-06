Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $105.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

