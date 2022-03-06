Marotta Asset Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

