Marotta Asset Management Buys 4,310 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

