Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.