Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

