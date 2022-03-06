Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,177 Shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLHK opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.