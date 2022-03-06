Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,547,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,174,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

DKDCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.