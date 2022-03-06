Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 407,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.