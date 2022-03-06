Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.