Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.93. 376,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

