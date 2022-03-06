Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

