Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.