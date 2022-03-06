Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Masonite International stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

