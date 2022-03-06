Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $150.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.79.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. Match Group has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

