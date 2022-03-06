Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.79

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 68810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,263,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

