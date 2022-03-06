Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Materion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

