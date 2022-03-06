Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 167,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,212. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

