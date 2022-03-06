MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $16,731.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,042.23 or 1.00074768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00074317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00225008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00141284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00269286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00030899 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

