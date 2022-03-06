McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

