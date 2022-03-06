McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $258.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.38. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.