McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

