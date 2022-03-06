McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.