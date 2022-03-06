MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Update

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCX opened at $0.09 on Friday. MCX Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About MCX Technologies
