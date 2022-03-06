MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.69 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

