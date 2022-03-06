Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, lowered their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

MDP stock opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

