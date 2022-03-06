Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

