MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.26.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.