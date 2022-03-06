MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,055.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,400.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

