MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Up 1.3%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €180.45 ($202.75) and last traded at €176.45 ($198.26). Approximately 736,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €174.25 ($195.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €194.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

