Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.