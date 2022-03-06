Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.81) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.