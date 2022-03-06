Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 481,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 619,644 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS opened at $5.63 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

