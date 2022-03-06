Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

