Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $244,000 Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

