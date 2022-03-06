Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 243.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 422,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 299,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

