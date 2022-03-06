Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 81.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

