Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,012 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CEVA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,941.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.