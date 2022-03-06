Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 11,872 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zynga were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 740,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynga by 1,565.7% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 255,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,457 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 381.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Zynga by 575.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

