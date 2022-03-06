Michael R. Niggli Purchases 20,000 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GWH opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. ESS Tech Inc has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.