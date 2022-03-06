Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.2% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,446,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

