Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day moving average is $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

