Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 116320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 29.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$25.99 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

