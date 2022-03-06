Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.89) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

